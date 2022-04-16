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Ted Kuntz - Why he’s so passionate about informing others of vaccine risks.
Vaccine Choice Canada
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51 views • April 16, 2022
Ted Kuntz, President of Vaccine Choice Canada speaks with Rebel News at the Vancouver Rally April 10/22 about the heartbreak being caused by these so-called covid vaccines.

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Stay informed, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/

HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/

Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/

Vaccine Choice Canada, along with seven other co-plaintiffs, have taken legal action against the Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario, the Municipality of Metropolitan Toronto, various public health officials, and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. A Statement of Claim was filed in Ontario Superior Court on July 6, 2020. Please help support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate

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vaccine choice canadated kuntzcovid vaccine risksvancouver rally april 2022
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy