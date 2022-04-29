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International Weather Wars - 29 April 2022 - Snowpack, Cloud Seeding and the Colorado River - 1974
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62 views • April 29, 2022
Featuring : Winter Orographic Snowpack Augmentation ( WOSA ) in the Upper Colorado River Basin
1974
Snowpack, Cloud Seeding and the Colorado River
A Technology Assessment of Weather Modification
Author : Leo W. Weisbecker
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWMnews
https://antiweathermodification.weebly.com/
1974
Snowpack, Cloud Seeding and the Colorado River
A Technology Assessment of Weather Modification
Author : Leo W. Weisbecker
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWMnews
https://antiweathermodification.weebly.com/
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