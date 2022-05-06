Miles Guo: As long a s the CCP still exists, the Sino-US relationship will never improve. Only by destroying the CCP can the economy of the US and the West sustain

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5/5/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: As long a s the CCP still exists, the Sino-US relationship will never improve. Only by destroying the CCP can the economy of the US and the West sustain. The Americans’ talk of canceling the tariffs imposed on the CCP is based on its internal political and economic concerns