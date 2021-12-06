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Peanut Butter Banana Protein Drink
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515 views • December 06, 2021
What can I do with those over ripe bananas? Freeze them to use in phenomenal drinks for meal substitutes or for a healthy pick-me-up snack. Let’s toss in some fiber, protein, peanut butter, and a fresh orange for a thick, rich, & creamy powerful drink.
More information on recipes and our travels at https://danasbooks.net
Call to order: 603-616-8907
Email [email protected]
Online Orders: https://danasbooks.net/orders.htm
More information on recipes and our travels at https://danasbooks.net
Call to order: 603-616-8907
Email [email protected]
Online Orders: https://danasbooks.net/orders.htm
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