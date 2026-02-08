Spiritual Warefare Pt 13

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You MUST exercise faith in the face of trials and tests. That means to totally avoid saying words that indicate fear or anger or depression or lust or any emotion that is negative. Do not permit emotions to drive your life. You must respond with your inner man and bless Yahweh and say, "It is well."