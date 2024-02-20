Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven and Earth. Comfort In Chaos?
channel image
US Sports Radio
33 Subscribers
11 views
Published 17 hours ago

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'


The "comforter" that Jesus refers to with the disciples, is the reason for blessed assurance. Regardless of the outside circumstances.


How Comforters Are Created

From Intouch Ministries

Get daily devotions and more with the app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3usFfFm

God never wastes anything—He often calls us to use our pain to minister to others.

2 Corinthians 1:1-7

Job asked a challenging question during his time of suffering: “Shall we actually accept good from God but not accept adversity?” (Job 2:10). Even hardship has a place in the Lord’s plan.


Music video credit:

Precious Death - Hello

Put Precious Death on your playlist:

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3AzlJHg

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/42PdjbM

Precious Death - Topic

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQANWsQighX1yfNt8-dT-ew


The Rock Almighty

Part of the US Sports Network

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
godchristchurchchristian rockamazing graceussportsnetworkussportsradiotherockalmightyjeff scheetz

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket