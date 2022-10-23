First Century Gospel Church MISSION STATEMENT
In
humble obedience to our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, members of First Century
Gospel Church jointly covenant, through the Power of GOD’s Holy Spirit, to
comply with these Mission Statements based upon the following Scripture
references in Deuteronomy 11:13-15; Colossians 3:12-17; 1 Peter
4:8-10, to:
- Believe in, adhere to, trust in and rely on our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ by faith spiritually, physically, and materially (Acts 16:31; Matthew 5:38-48; Matthew 6:11; 6:25-34; Malachi 3:10; Isaiah 53:4-6; Ephesians 6:10-18).
- Die to self in every
aspect of our Christian life in accordance to GOD’s Word (Romans 6:11;
12:1; Matthew 16:24-27; John 12:25-26).
- Love and pray for one another in all churches upon the saved and unsaved; pastors and leaders; the control of governments/politicians, schools, institutions, businesses; and for the health of people in hospitals and homes. Through love and prayers, reach out to our neighbors and be helpful to everyone (1 Corinthians 13:1-13; Luke 10:25-37; John 15:9-14; Galatians 5:14).
- Share the Truth of the Gospel of Grace and Justification by Faith in the LORD Jesus Christ to the world through evangelism and discipleship as the Holy Spirit gives us the opportunity. To share the importance of the Gospel of the Grace and Love of GOD; the necessity of believing on the LORD Jesus Christ as the Begotten SON of GOD and the only Savior, the need for genuine repentance, regeneration by the Holy Spirit, forgiveness of sins, salvation in Christ, and baptism by immersion. (Matthew 28:19-20; Luke 24:47; Acts 2:38; Romans 3:24; Ephesians 2:4-10).
- Walk and live habitually under the control of the Holy Spirit in order to avoid the sins and lusts of the flesh: easy-believeism, worldliness, friendship with unbelievers, lukewarm attitude, obsession with social media, curse words, women’s uncovered head, jewelry, makeup, false prophets/teachers, apostasy, adultery, fornication, hatred, resentment, lying, backbiting, watching immoral videos, drinking beer and alcohol, smoking, etc. (Ephesians 4-25-32; 5:1-7; Galatians 5:16-21; Revelation 3:15-17; 21:8; 2 Timothy 3:1-5; 1 Peter 3:1-5; 2 Peter 2:1-3; 1 Corinthians 6:9-11).
- Produce (Bear) the fruit of the Holy Spirit in our life: of love, peace, longsuffering, kindness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control, forgiving one another, etc. (Proverbs 10:12; Mark 11:25-26; Matthew 18:21-35; Romans 12:19-21; Galatians 5:22-26; Philippians 4:6-7).
- Encourage one
another to worship and fellowship by regular attendance at church services,
church activities, Sabbath schools, and Scriptures studies (Hebrews 10:23-25;
Acts 17:10-12; Joshua 1:1-9).
email: [email protected]
