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In the next 24 hours, massive corruption will be exposed
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521 views • January 22, 2022
``Dans les prochaines 24 heures, une corruption massive sera exposée`` as exprimé l'ancien conseiller à la sécurité nationale, le général Michael Flynn, a publié une déclaration enflammée en réponse à un rapport selon lequel le nouveau président de l'Université de Rhode Island a recommandé à l'institution de révoquer un diplôme honorifique conféré à l'ancien chef de l'Agence de renseignement de la défense en 2014. , qualifiant le mouvement de "corrompu".
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``In the next 24 hours, massive corruption will be exposed`` expressed former national security adviser General Michael Flynn issued a fiery statement in response to a report that the new president of the University of Rhode Island recommended that the institution revoke an honorary degree bestowed on the former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2014, calling the move "corrupt."
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``In the next 24 hours, massive corruption will be exposed`` expressed former national security adviser General Michael Flynn issued a fiery statement in response to a report that the new president of the University of Rhode Island recommended that the institution revoke an honorary degree bestowed on the former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2014, calling the move "corrupt."
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