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"Diddling" by Edgar Allan Poe (no, not *that* kind of diddling, you perv...)
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20 views • January 01, 2022
Considered As One Of The Exact Sciences.
You can support me on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/sststr
Obviously this word meant something very different in the mid-19th century than what it does today, at least in US parlance... Fortunately, this story is entirely about explaining the meaning of the word in Poe's age.
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2150/2150-h/2150-h.htm#chap4.10
I got some new recording hardware. Not entirely happy with the sound quality of it in this recording. Will fiddle with the settings some and see how it goes. It is, at the very least, a great deal easier to record with this set-up, however, so I want to make it work if at all possible. Indeed, it is so much easier that I may well be reading a bit too fast. Will need to be more conscious of that going forward.
You can support me on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/sststr
Obviously this word meant something very different in the mid-19th century than what it does today, at least in US parlance... Fortunately, this story is entirely about explaining the meaning of the word in Poe's age.
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2150/2150-h/2150-h.htm#chap4.10
I got some new recording hardware. Not entirely happy with the sound quality of it in this recording. Will fiddle with the settings some and see how it goes. It is, at the very least, a great deal easier to record with this set-up, however, so I want to make it work if at all possible. Indeed, it is so much easier that I may well be reading a bit too fast. Will need to be more conscious of that going forward.
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