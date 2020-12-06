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COVID Vaccine: Priest dies, Pregnant Women Spontaneously Abort Babies; become INFERTILE
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361 views • December 06, 2020
WORLD | HAL TURNER | 03 December 2020
Fr. John Fields, the Communications and Religious Education Director for the Archeparchy of Philadelphia, which is part of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church, died suddenly after volunteering to receive the COVID-19 Vaccine.
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/priest-who-volunteered-for-covid-vaccine-dies-suddenly-pregnant-women-immediately-abort-babies
NOTE: I produce all of my videos in HD 1280 x 720 and am not responsible for the player DPIs of Brighteon and for that reason the text of the video might not be legible (readable).
Fr. John Fields, the Communications and Religious Education Director for the Archeparchy of Philadelphia, which is part of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church, died suddenly after volunteering to receive the COVID-19 Vaccine.
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/priest-who-volunteered-for-covid-vaccine-dies-suddenly-pregnant-women-immediately-abort-babies
NOTE: I produce all of my videos in HD 1280 x 720 and am not responsible for the player DPIs of Brighteon and for that reason the text of the video might not be legible (readable).
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