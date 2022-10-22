Toxicology vs Virology - Rockefeller Institute and the Criminal Polio Fraud | Dr Sam Bailey

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F. William Engdahl is an award-winning geopolitical analyst, strategic risk consultant, author, professor and lecturer. In July 2022, he published a brilliant essay titled “Toxicology vs Virology” that exposed the Rockefeller Institute’s role in creating virology. Using Polio as an example, it outlines how fictional “viruses” are used to advance medical tyranny.
He revealed:
and much more!
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https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/corruption-and-medicine/toxicology-vs-virology-rockefeller-institute-and-the-criminal-polio-fraud/
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https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambaileyEnglish subtitles 👉 https://odysee.com/@Hmanpro:e/Toxicology-Vs-Virology---Rockefeller-Institute-And-The-Criminal-Polio-Fraud.:e
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