Toxicology vs Virology - Rockefeller Institute and the Criminal Polio Fraud | Dr Sam Bailey
FNQ Citizen's Collective
Published a month ago |

F. William Engdahl is an award-winning geopolitical analyst, strategic risk consultant, author, professor and lecturer. In July 2022, he published a brilliant essay titled “Toxicology vs Virology” that exposed the Rockefeller Institute’s role in creating virology. Using Polio as an example, it outlines how fictional “viruses” are used to advance medical tyranny. 

He revealed:

Flexner’s fraudulent experiments
The corruption of the American Medical Association
How the Rockefellers controlled the Polio narrative
The real causes of Poliomyelitis
How it relates to COVID-19 and current globalist agendas.

and much more!


Shownotes
https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/corruption-and-medicine/toxicology-vs-virology-rockefeller-institute-and-the-criminal-polio-fraud/

English subtitles 👉 https://odysee.com/@Hmanpro:e/Toxicology-Vs-Virology---Rockefeller-Institute-And-The-Criminal-Polio-Fraud.:e

