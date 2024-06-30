Archbishop Viganò blasts Pope Francis over schism trial and Trump vows to release pro-life prisoners

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Archbishop Viganò has insisted he will not attend or cooperate with the Vatican’s trial accusing him of schism for rejecting Pope Francis. Meanwhile, Trump says he will get jailed pro-lifers like Paulette Harlow ‘out of the gulag’ if re-elected.
------------Priest: Pope Francis causing ‘many schisms’ and ‘deeper wounds’ in the Church than any other Pope
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/priest-pope-francis-causing-many-schisms-and-deeper-wounds-in-the-church-than-any-other-pope/?