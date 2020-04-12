2020 Virus 17 | Ep.12 | Global Governance and Mass Vaccinations |Bill Gates

#Adrian #coronavirus #naturalHealthA look into 2 of the most powerful and dangerous individuals on the planet.An in depth research artiicle well worth watching:Henry Kissinger & Bill Gates Call For Mass Vaccination & Global Governance- by Spiro Skouras:New eugenics ad the rise of the Global Scientific DictatorshipThe Age of Polio, Part 1:Kissinger: The illegal we do immediately;unconstitutional takes longer:How Bill Gates bought his power and influenceIf this video resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.BitChute:---My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: