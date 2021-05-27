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Making Pemmican - The Ultimate Survival Food
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513 views • May 27, 2021
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2 Guys & A Cooler
Welcome back. Today we are making the Ultimate survival food - Pemmican. This is a great food to know how to make as it is very calorie dense, light weight, packed with protein, has a long shelf life outside of refrigeration, and gives lots of energy.
If you don't want to make it but would like some Pemmican: https://amzn.to/3rIJma8
For a printable version of this recipe: http://twoguysandacooler.com/pemmican...
Also be Sure to check out our Amazon Store front to see all the things we use: https://www.amazon.com/shop/2guysacooler
Extra Large Mortar & Pestle: https://amzn.to/3q0vW7N
Dehydrator: https://amzn.to/35mApKl
Crock Pot: https://amzn.to/3aVSGyi
Cheese cloth: https://amzn.to/3aWcb9P
Beef Tallow: https://amzn.to/38WXGBb
Bella's Cold Smoke Generator: https://amzn.to/2INfLan
Vitamix Blender: https://amzn.to/3nvlBiy
Meat Grinder We use the #22 https://amzn.to/2MGd1QD
Vacmaster Vacuum Sealer https://amzn.to/2wQp7wF
8x10 bags for vac master https://amzn.to/2NQxpuU
6x8 bags for vac master https://amzn.to/2y72Lrk
Here are a few other things we use throughout our channel:
Marcato Pasta Maker https://amzn.to/2JHQoq7
Apera pH Meter w/meat probe (Bluetooth): https://amzn.to/2A04Gll
InkBird Controllers temp & Humidity: https://amzn.to/2O3BmM7
Sausage Pricker: https://amzn.to/2Ji2zha
Butcher Twine & Dispenser: https://amzn.to/35QFhIa
Dehumidifier EvaDry 1100: https://amzn.to/2TDvChj
Dehumidifier Eva Dry 2200: https://amzn.to/2wwKjqs
Hygrometer for chamber: https://amzn.to/3enDCwt
Cool Mist Humidifier: https://amzn.to/380rWOW
Small Sausage Stuffer 5# https://amzn.to/2wy5nN9
Edge Pro Professional knife sharpening Kit #3 https://amzn.to/2NvAO24
Wusthof Boning Knife: https://amzn.to/2Nvns9b
Iwatani Professional Chef Torch: https://amzn.to/32q5sDz
Sous Vide: https://amzn.to/3nlDZuc
Opal Nugget Ice Machine https://amzn.to/2LCgVV7
If you would like to support our work (and receive lots of discounts from companies that you're probably already buying from) visit us at Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/2GuysandACooler
Knives that we recommend
Kotai Chef Knife: https://kotaikitchen.com/?ref=2guys
For 15% off your order use the discount code: 2guys
We get all of our sausage making supplies from the sausage maker
You can visit their website here: https://www.sausagemaker.com/?Click=1...
The largest selection of the best quality casings for sausages/salami: https://www.sausagemaker.com/natural-...
We get all of our cheesemaking supplies from The New England Cheesemaking Company.
You can visit their website here: http://cheesemaking.com?aff=67
Accurate Thermometers
Thermapen Mk4 - http://www.thermoworks.com/Thermapen-...
DOT Kitchen Temperature Reader - https://www.thermoworks.com/DOT?tw=2G...
Signals (4 Channel Temperature Probe) - https://www.thermoworks.com/Signals?t...
Extra Big and Loud Kitchen Timer/Alarm - https://www.thermoworks.com/Extra-Big...
Thank you for watching. If you are new here consider subscribing and clicking that notification bell. If you have any questions about anything you saw feel free to reach out or leave me a comment in the comment section. See you in another video.
Eric
(These are Amazon affiliate links. This means we get a small commission if you make a purchase using the links we provide. This really helps support our channel at no cost to you. Thank you in advance)
2 Guys & A Cooler
Welcome back. Today we are making the Ultimate survival food - Pemmican. This is a great food to know how to make as it is very calorie dense, light weight, packed with protein, has a long shelf life outside of refrigeration, and gives lots of energy.
If you don't want to make it but would like some Pemmican: https://amzn.to/3rIJma8
For a printable version of this recipe: http://twoguysandacooler.com/pemmican...
Also be Sure to check out our Amazon Store front to see all the things we use: https://www.amazon.com/shop/2guysacooler
Extra Large Mortar & Pestle: https://amzn.to/3q0vW7N
Dehydrator: https://amzn.to/35mApKl
Crock Pot: https://amzn.to/3aVSGyi
Cheese cloth: https://amzn.to/3aWcb9P
Beef Tallow: https://amzn.to/38WXGBb
Bella's Cold Smoke Generator: https://amzn.to/2INfLan
Vitamix Blender: https://amzn.to/3nvlBiy
Meat Grinder We use the #22 https://amzn.to/2MGd1QD
Vacmaster Vacuum Sealer https://amzn.to/2wQp7wF
8x10 bags for vac master https://amzn.to/2NQxpuU
6x8 bags for vac master https://amzn.to/2y72Lrk
Here are a few other things we use throughout our channel:
Marcato Pasta Maker https://amzn.to/2JHQoq7
Apera pH Meter w/meat probe (Bluetooth): https://amzn.to/2A04Gll
InkBird Controllers temp & Humidity: https://amzn.to/2O3BmM7
Sausage Pricker: https://amzn.to/2Ji2zha
Butcher Twine & Dispenser: https://amzn.to/35QFhIa
Dehumidifier EvaDry 1100: https://amzn.to/2TDvChj
Dehumidifier Eva Dry 2200: https://amzn.to/2wwKjqs
Hygrometer for chamber: https://amzn.to/3enDCwt
Cool Mist Humidifier: https://amzn.to/380rWOW
Small Sausage Stuffer 5# https://amzn.to/2wy5nN9
Edge Pro Professional knife sharpening Kit #3 https://amzn.to/2NvAO24
Wusthof Boning Knife: https://amzn.to/2Nvns9b
Iwatani Professional Chef Torch: https://amzn.to/32q5sDz
Sous Vide: https://amzn.to/3nlDZuc
Opal Nugget Ice Machine https://amzn.to/2LCgVV7
If you would like to support our work (and receive lots of discounts from companies that you're probably already buying from) visit us at Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/2GuysandACooler
Knives that we recommend
Kotai Chef Knife: https://kotaikitchen.com/?ref=2guys
For 15% off your order use the discount code: 2guys
We get all of our sausage making supplies from the sausage maker
You can visit their website here: https://www.sausagemaker.com/?Click=1...
The largest selection of the best quality casings for sausages/salami: https://www.sausagemaker.com/natural-...
We get all of our cheesemaking supplies from The New England Cheesemaking Company.
You can visit their website here: http://cheesemaking.com?aff=67
Accurate Thermometers
Thermapen Mk4 - http://www.thermoworks.com/Thermapen-...
DOT Kitchen Temperature Reader - https://www.thermoworks.com/DOT?tw=2G...
Signals (4 Channel Temperature Probe) - https://www.thermoworks.com/Signals?t...
Extra Big and Loud Kitchen Timer/Alarm - https://www.thermoworks.com/Extra-Big...
Thank you for watching. If you are new here consider subscribing and clicking that notification bell. If you have any questions about anything you saw feel free to reach out or leave me a comment in the comment section. See you in another video.
Eric
(These are Amazon affiliate links. This means we get a small commission if you make a purchase using the links we provide. This really helps support our channel at no cost to you. Thank you in advance)
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