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Cuidado con el Cojonavirus!!!!
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3476 views • March 19, 2020
Que eres un paciente de riesgo, por viejo y por haber sufrido dos anginas de pecho!!!
Anda que os den!!!
Déjame vivir en paz los días que me quedan.
Porque os aseguro que los aprovecharé !!!!
Anda que os den!!!
Déjame vivir en paz los días que me quedan.
Porque os aseguro que los aprovecharé !!!!
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