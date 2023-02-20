Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Joe Biden spotted in Kiev, Ukraine
28 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

Joe Biden spotted in Kiev, Ukraine.

Biden and Zelensky held a meeting at the Mikhailovsky Cathedral in Kiev, Ukrainian publications write. This is the image posted.

⚡️Biden said in Kiev that Ukraine will receive a new $500 million military aid package to be announced on Tuesday

https://ua.usembassy.gov/statement-from-president-joe-biden-on-travel-to-kyiv-ukraine/

Biden left Kiev.

The Pentagon has announced another $460 million military aid package to Ukraine that will include aerial surveillance radars.

Blinken also announced an additional $10 million for Ukraine to restore the energy system, according to the State Department.





Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket