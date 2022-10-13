European MEP Calls EU COVID Vaccine Purchase "Biggest Corruption Scandal in History!"

(Oct 12, 2022) Mislav Kolakusic of the European Parliament from Croatia said: “The procurement of 4.5 billion products with the intention of injecting them into people, without anyone knowing what is inside, is surely the biggest corruption affair in the history of mankind, not only in the history of the EU.”
EuroWeekly Article: https://euroweeklynews.com/2022/10/12/breaking-european-parliaments-mislav-kolakusic-calls-eus-covid-vaccine-purchases-biggest-corruption-scandal-in-history/
Mislav Kolakusic's tweet: https://twitter.com/mislavkolakusic/status/1580132343758540800
