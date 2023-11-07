And We Know 11.6.2023 HRC gone Public disclosure, 24 hours, J6 tapes Trump to testify, Veterans honored. Pray!

LT of And We Know





Nov 6, 2023





President Trump said something we have never heard about Hillary, J6 is on the docket, Biden is slowly being removed by the MSM, we are getting hit with all kinds of drops from Scavino, the world seems to be out of control, yet many of us know it seems to be unraveling for the ENEMY. Let’s go.





Gen Flynn calling out Iraq support. https://twitter.com/GenFlynn/status/1721308795693842872





Scotty Mar 10 https://rumble.com/v3trtsd-2cellos-thunderstruck.html





They arrested former North Dakota State Senator, Ray Holmberg, on Monday https://t.me/PepeMatter/17543





The offended Karen energy coming from this DC cop testifying https://t.me/PepeMatter/17552





Everything Wrong With The Capitol Riots In 889 Angles | Act 2

https://rumble.com/v3e9tul-everything-wrong-with-the-capitol-riots-in-889-angles-act-2.html





Crooked Joe Biden’s banana republic ends on November 5 2024- it’s a banana republic https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/50767





Make America Great Again Movement is ascendant- Mike Johnson is now speaker, and Donald J Trump will be the next President of the United States https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/50759





“Homosexuals will be thrown off of mountains according to sharia. https://t.me/c/1716023008/215858





Byron Donald’s Believes the January 6 Tapes will be Released https://t.me/candlesinthenight/64688





New Banner on US Debt clock! https://x.com/HKracken/status/1721308645974012399?s=20





Jimmy Yeary - I Drive Your Truck https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4pG95ewNeE





I’m not easily moved to emotions but give this a read. Yep- it’s long. Take 3 minutes.

Bravo Anne Margaret. https://x.com/TheEXECUTlONER_/status/1721178901525799384?s=20





Pelosi lied https://x.com/atensnut/status/1721200814536953999?s=20

