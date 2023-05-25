https://gettr.com/post/p2hxke64672
5/24/2023 【Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio】Nicole: Here is what our audience can do to help free Miles Guo: Please contact your senators, congressmen, and congresswomen and let them know that America should not help the CCP destroy Miles Guo, the CCP’s enemy No. 1, in a federal prison funded by American taxpayers. Kathleen Winn: There has been so much corruption in the FBI, the DOJ, and at the highest levels, and it’s a coordinated effort of the CCP to destroy America!#takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
5/24/2023 【妮可做客Winn Tucson Radio节目】妮可：我们的听众们可以这样做，来帮助郭文贵先生获得自由--联系你们的议员，告诉他们美国不应该帮中共在美国纳税人资助的联邦监狱里消灭中共的头号敌人郭文贵先生；凯瑟琳·薇恩：在联邦调查局、司法部和最高层有太多的腐败，这是一个中共协调好的行动，旨在摧毁美国！
#消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@NFSCSpeaks https://nfscofficial.com/
