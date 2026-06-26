TTOR - Voices In The Static | Break The Silence 10/12 (Official Music Video)

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"Voices In The Static" is the tenth track from TTOR's album "Break The Silence". Blending hard-hitting rap rock with the crushing energy of nu metal, this song explores the emotional battle between regret and resilience. It reflects on the voices of past failures, missed opportunities, and painful memories while ultimately choosing to keep moving forward instead of giving up.





If you enjoy Christian rock, rap rock, nu metal, and music with powerful, thought-provoking lyrics, be sure to like, comment, and subscribe for more original music from TTOR.





Lyrics:





[Intro: Moody synth pads, distant distorted guitar feedback, sparse kick drum]





[Verse 1: Spoken-word rap, low-pass filter, minimal bass pulse]

I rewound that voicemail again last night

The one where I said "fine" but meant "fight"

Left her standing in the rain with half a suitcase

Told myself it was strength—just cowardice in disguise





[Verse 2: Sub-bass swells, glitchy hi-hats, whispered delivery]

Checked my old boss’s LinkedIn this morning

Saw the team photo—my desk filled by someone

Promised I’d build something real

Ended up binge-watching reruns, numb and unreal





[Pre-Chorus: Synth arpeggios accelerate, guitar drones rise]

But the mirror won’t lie

Not tonight





[Chorus: Nu metal explosion—clean vocals layered with guttural screams, downtuned guitars, double-kick drums]

I WON’T BE THE MAN WHO WALKED AWAY!

MY REGRETS BURN BUT THEY DON’T OWN ME!

I SCREAM INTO THE VOID UNTIL IT BREAKS!

THIS RAGE IS MINE TO RECLAIM!





[Verse 3: Half-time beat, detuned piano stabs, raw spoken flow]

Found my dad’s toolbox in the garage today

Rusted wrench, oil-stained notes in his handwriting

He never said "sorry" either—just fixed things

Maybe redemption isn’t words… maybe it’s showing up again





[Pre-Chorus: Cello sustains under distorted power chords, rising tension]

The past is a ghost

But I’m still breathing





[Chorus: Full aggression—screamed lead, harmonized clean highs, chaotic cymbal crashes]

I WON’T BE THE MAN WHO WALKED AWAY!

MY REGRETS BURN BUT THEY DON’T OWN ME!

I SCREAM INTO THE VOID UNTIL IT BREAKS!

THIS RAGE IS MINE TO RECLAIM!





[Bridge: Clean electric guitar arpeggios, vinyl crackle, vulnerable tone]

So I’ll call her tomorrow

Apologize for nothing but the silence

Start small—fix the neighbor’s fence

Show up early… stay late… mean what I say





[Chorus: Triple-layered vocals—clean, scream, mid-range chant—wall of guitars, tempo push]

I WON’T BE THE MAN WHO WALKED AWAY!

MY REGRETS BURN BUT THEY DON’T OWN ME!

I SCREAM INTO THE VOID UNTIL IT BREAKS!

THIS RAGE IS MINE TO RECLAIM!

TO REBUILD! TO STAY!





[Outro: Synth decay, guitar feedback loop, abrupt cut]









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