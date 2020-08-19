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Who Do You Trust?
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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53 views • August 19, 2020
There are two competing narratives of the you know what. One is being pushed by people who are, by my estimation, untrustable. The other side of the story, buried by mainstream media & social media giants, is being represented by people on the ground who are risking everything to speak sense into this chaotic and insane panic. more....

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References:
The Real Slog blog re covid insanity: https://therealslog.com/2020/08/16/the-sunday-essay-the-sum-of-cultural-free-speech-health-economic-damage-done-by-the-covid19-caper/

Morality Pill: https://theconversation.com/morality-pills-may-be-the-uss-best-shot-at-ending-the-coronavirus-pandemic-according-to-one-ethicist-142601

Global Preparedness Monitoring Board Document (item is on pg 10) https://apps.who.int/gpmb/assets/annual_report/GPMB_Annual_Report_English.pdf

NIH Study on Vaccine Messaging: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04460703

Rancourt / The Wall Will Fall, Mask Studies show Masks don’t work: https://thewallwillfall.org/2020/06/23/masks-dont-work-a-review-of-science-relevant-to-covid-19-social-policy/

Summit News Australia lockdown: https://summit.news/2020/08/18/melbourne-authorities-to-use-surveillance-drones-to-catch-people-not-wearing-masks/

Obama Rationer in Chief: https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB10001424052970203706604574374463280098676

Emanuel on allocating resources for COVID: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMsb2005114

NIH Scientists fired for taking money from China:

BBC Doctor Video Pulled: https://www.bbc.com/news/53559938

German Panel of 500 investigating COVID: https://www.collective-evolution.com/2020/08/17/we-have-a-lot-of-evidence-that-..
Keywords
mainstream medianarrativecovid19insane panic
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