The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 339 - Assassins

In this video I will try to provide an overview once again of a very extensive topic which is the ASSASSINATION of Rome’s ENEMIES. These people are erased for many different reasons. They can be Politicians, Government Insiders with access to privileged information, Intelligence operatives, Businessmen, Scientists, Bankers, Judiciary, Military, Journalists, Artists, Athletes and often include the families of the targets. They can be “whistle blowers” raising the alarm or figures in sensitive positions who have unwittingly arrived at the end of their “Usefulness.” Some are erased out of “Revenge,” others because they “KNOW too much, some because they have become uncooperative and others are simply in the “wrong place at the wrong time.” When a person or persons have become a Liability to Romes’ plan then they are taken out of the equation by violence. This is 100% in line with the Jesuit 4th Oath of Obedience to the Papal “WHITE” Beast and the Jesuit Superior General or Black Pope.
** Pls Note: Slide 18 should read Ted Kennedy and NOT Joseph Jr!
Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com
How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html
Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html
The Holy Spirit
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html
The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html
The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Thirteen Pages - 351 Videos
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html
New Tube - Darkness Is Falling Video Series - 6 Pages 325 Videos
https://newtube.app/user/DarknessIsFalling
Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7
Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5
Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling
BitChute - Darkness Is Falling
Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth
You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3
pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling
Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.