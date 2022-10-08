Improving your vision in a medical system gone amok!

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This is a webinar, that was banned on YouTube, I gave about the serious problems we are now having with our medical system. According to Mattias Desmet, author and clinical psychologist over 85% of medical research is false. Medicine is now based on government dogma- not science!
For more information on my work go to:
www.Healingtheeye.com