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Watch Live: World Watches As Coronavirus Spreads And US Stocks Dip - War Room Full Show
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Coronavirus continues to spread worldwide as the global pandemic appears to be more serious as production lines and shipping even in the United States could be affected. As the stock market continues to slide President Trump misses the boat on using the outbreak to call for stricter border security. The Judge in the Roger Stone case continues to show her bias with a secret hearing allowing the corrupt jury to continue to lie and get away with what should be a mistrial. Other major headlines are also covered before Owen Shroyer opens up the phone lines. Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!
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