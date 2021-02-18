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Texas water supply contaminated with parasites SHARE IMMEDIATELY!!
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791 views • February 18, 2021
Less than A-day after Texas freezes over no one has any power or generators or water they are finding parasites in the water system do not drink do not bathe to not use be very cautious
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