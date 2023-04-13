4/12/2023 -- Fort Tryon NYC on fire + Fort Belle Fontaine St. Louis US Army Corps says RADIATION!!

Two forts, both many hundreds of years old, both mentioned by me directly multiple times in the past few months... now both forts are in the news!Starting at about 50min into this video linked below, I begin discussing the Saint Louis Starforts at downtown Saint Louis and Fort Belle Fontaine:
3/18/2023 -- Part... I show the map from the 1700's showing the old starfort at the new geospatial agency location.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfEEwNXUsR0&t=3018s
Then I discuss Fort Tryon NYC.
Now....Fort Tryon New York on fire.
Fort Belle Fontaine Saint Louis now announced to be "excavated" by the US Army Corps for "radiation" concerns.
The odds of both forts being in the news within a month of me talking about them, next to impossible to be chance.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.