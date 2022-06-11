Two Certainties for the Future: 1. Us Dominance Is No Longer Possible 2. US Cannot Stop the Digital Currency Era

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Two things, which is not changeable in any situation? Firstly, the political and military strategic layout in the world will be entirely altered. Now America is facing the great change in finance era is a time of digitalization.