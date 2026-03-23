Wave 77 of Operation True Promise 4 has been executed & is dedicated to martyrs Ali Mohammad Naini, Abu Ubaida, and Mohammad Afif

Wave 77 of Operation True Promise 4 has been executed and is dedicated to martyrs Ali Mohammad Naini, Abu Ubaida, and Mohammad Afif.

Targets: Israeli positions across occupied Palestine using Kheibar-Shekan missiles and loitering drones. US bases targeted include Ali Al Salem in Kuwait, Al-Kharj in Saudi Arabia, and Al Dhafra in the UAE using Zolfaghar solid-fuel precision missiles.

On Trump's talks announcement, the IRGC statement says his "contradictory behavior causes no distraction from the battlefield" and that "Trump's psychological operations have become worn out."

Trump announced a ceasefire in negotiations. Iran launched Wave 77.

Adding, description from a silent video, that wouldn't upload:

💥 Arash-4 rockets launched from Nineveh province toward a U.S. base in the Hasakah countryside in Syria. The resistance used a modified Kia vehicle adapted as an MLRS platform.