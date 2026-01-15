THINGS RENT (THAT IS, "OPENED") ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-JAN 15 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Although It Was Strictly Forbidden, the High Priest Rent His Garments When Jesus Answered His Question Regarding His Deity. That Opened High Priesthood Up to the Only One Who Is Utmost Qualified. And (Very Important) the Temple Veil was Rent. Jesus' Body Was Rent. The Soldiers Did Not Rend His Garment. Rocks Were Rent! ... And We Might Do Well to Rend Our Hearts.