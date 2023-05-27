P.1d My health plunge after Perth Rally for freedom; not for the squeamish MVI_1859-61merged

Watch P.1a here: https://www.brighteon.com/a0014381-a725-4c27-b7f6-4eaaee8cdc48
Watch P.1b here: https://www.brighteon.com/c5b94b8c-6253-41ae-8172-48be3a31b384
Watch P.1.c here: https://www.brighteon.com/4dcc3ec0-6295-4614-8d31-20a72d278f5a
READ DISCLAIMER BELOW the description!
I have struggled with respiratory issues for almost another 4 months, and my health took a turn for the worse after my attendance at the Worldwide Rally for Freedom in Perth on Saturday 20th May, 2023. This is the account of my health journey.
DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE! I AM NOT A DOCTOR. IF YOU TRY THIS, IT IS AT YOUR OWN RISK. I have done considerable research, and I am confident that Ivermectin, even from horse paste, is effective against respiratory infections, and has a high safety profile. DO NOT USE ANIMAL PASTES WHICH INCLUDE OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS, ONLY USE PASTES WITH ONE ACTIVE INGREDIENT: IVERMECTIN. [THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL ACTIVE INGREDIENTS WHICH HAVE HIGH HUMAN SAFETY AND EFFICACY STATUS, BUT I HAVE NO PERSONAL EXPERIENCE WITH THEM.] Do not use nicotine in the strengths that I have used, unless you have done considerable research, and acclimatised gradually to it, but if you do, it is with your own responsibility.
