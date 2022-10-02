Is the Rapture going to be this year or next 10-1-22

I want to go over a couple possibility that we may be looking at with the possibility of the soon Rapture. One is it is happening this year. Another, that it may be still, another year off. Allow me to expound.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.