Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Who is the REAL Tucker Carlson?
37 views
channel image
The Willow
Published Yesterday |

Sources:https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tucker_Carlson

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dick_Carlson

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Information_Agency

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Foundation_for_Defense_of_Democracies

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2012/09/gary-north/how-the-council-on-foreign-relations-controls-conservative-republicans/

https://charlierose.com/videos/5389

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arkansas_Democrat-Gazette

https://jewishworldreview.com/cols/greenberg090209.php3#.YXyy77_MKUn

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clifford_May

https://www.jewage.org/wiki/he/Article:Clifford_May_-_Biography#Views_and_opinions

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_for_the_New_American_Century

https://www.nndb.com/people/745/000173226/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Voice_of_America

https://en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve/news/politics/the-voice-of-america-was-born-as-the-voice-of-the-company/

https://www.insidevoa.com/p/5829.html

https://www.insidevoa.com/a/3794247.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Office_of_War_Information

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Press_International

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Weekly_Standard

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rupert_Murdoch

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fred_Barnes_(journalist)

https://www.voanews.com/a/2398724.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Kristol

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jonah_Goldberg

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Review#Editors_and_contributors

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Irving_Kristol

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Josselson

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Congress_for_Cultural_Freedom#Activities,_1950%E2%80%931966

https://www.heritage.org/homeland-security/commentary/cia-clash-the-left-assaults-langley-again

https://watch.pairsite.com/rockefeller.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roger_Pearson_(anthropologist)

https://covertactionmagazine.com/archives/

https://covertactionmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/CAIB25-1986-1.pdf

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Weyrich

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edwin_Feulner

https://www.usip.org/press/2005/06/gingrich-mitchell-task-force-un-reform

https://www.ocf.berkeley.edu/~schwrtz/Rockefeller.html

https://thegrayzone.com/2017/03/21/david-rockefeller-us-foreign-policy-cia-kissinger/

https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2013/oct/23/hooray-snooping-20131023/

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/weekly-standard/the-9-11-election-6027

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/author/william-kristol

https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2015/03/rockefeller-rothschild-business-deal-may-2012

https://againstsatanism.com/old_rothschild_and_rockefeller-Mises-Hayek-Austrian-Economics.htm

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/genie-energy-gne-announces-additions-123000232.html?guccounter=1

https://www.newswars.com/montana-man-who-confronted-tucker-carlson-worked-for-cia-founded-front-group/

https://diycivics.wordpress.com/2017/07/24/government-propaganda-outlet-funds-electronic-frontier-foundation/

https://allreligionsareone.org/Irving%20Kristol.html

https://allreligionsareone.org/The%20Heritage%20Foundation.html

https://apicciano.commons.gc.cuny.edu/2021/10/21/david-brock-essay-i-was-wrong-about-donald-trump/

http://jfk.hood.edu/Collection/Weisberg%20Subject%20Index%20Files/C%20Disk/CIA%20Foundations/Item%20041.pdf

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Intelligence_Service_(South_Korea)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Policy_Review

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Happy_Rockefeller

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Brock#Hillary_Clinton's_2016_campaign

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Radio_Free_Asia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Asia_Foundation#Origins

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_F._Buckley_Jr.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charlie_Rose#Persona

Keywords
tucker carlsonthe realwho is

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket