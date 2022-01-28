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ΟΙ ΝΑΖΙ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΕΔΩ....ΠΡΟΣΕΞΤΕ!
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71 views • January 28, 2022
Sourses:
https://professors-phds.com/2020/09/28/29027/
https://www.history.com/news/what-was-operation-paperclip
https://www.cia.gov/library/center-for-the-study-of-intelligence/csi-publications/csi-studies/studies/vol-58-no-3/operation-paperclip-the-secret-intelligence-program-to-bring-nazi-scientists-to-america.html
http://www.worldwar2facts.org/operation-paperclip.html
https://military.wikia.org/wiki/Operation_Paperclip
https://allthatsinteresting.com/operation-paperclip
https://www.menshealth.com/entertainment/a31085554/operation-paperclip-hunters/
https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/operation-paperclip
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arthur_Rudolph
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anton_Flettner
http://www.worldwar2facts.org/operation-paperclip.html
http://www.worldwar2facts.org/operation-paperclip.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_MKUltra
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brainwashing
https://www.thetrumpet.com/17571-the-dark-history-of-the-european-union
Backround music:
orchestral manoeuvres in the dark enola gay instrumental
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e3_vaxgChIY
Marcha militar alemana 'Erika'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wsRWM8XvypM
https://professors-phds.com/2020/09/28/29027/
https://www.history.com/news/what-was-operation-paperclip
https://www.cia.gov/library/center-for-the-study-of-intelligence/csi-publications/csi-studies/studies/vol-58-no-3/operation-paperclip-the-secret-intelligence-program-to-bring-nazi-scientists-to-america.html
http://www.worldwar2facts.org/operation-paperclip.html
https://military.wikia.org/wiki/Operation_Paperclip
https://allthatsinteresting.com/operation-paperclip
https://www.menshealth.com/entertainment/a31085554/operation-paperclip-hunters/
https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/operation-paperclip
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arthur_Rudolph
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anton_Flettner
http://www.worldwar2facts.org/operation-paperclip.html
http://www.worldwar2facts.org/operation-paperclip.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_MKUltra
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brainwashing
https://www.thetrumpet.com/17571-the-dark-history-of-the-european-union
Backround music:
orchestral manoeuvres in the dark enola gay instrumental
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e3_vaxgChIY
Marcha militar alemana 'Erika'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wsRWM8XvypM
Keywords
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