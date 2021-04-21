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Illuminati NWO globalist elites admit they put Pedogate children's flesh in restaurant & market food
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330 views • April 21, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2021).
Illuminati “fake Jew” Draco avatar Amalekite Rabbi Abraham Finkelstein admits children’s flesh thrown into food and they are not Hebrews but they are Draco avatar Satanists in interview by Illuminati white supremacist Pastor James Wickstrom
Since they are insolent enough to attack me with deep sleepiness attacks while I praise our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, so that I have to walk up and down my room and yell out the praise and slap my face, just to keep awake, I will retaliate by exposing more of their secrets. My collar was soaked with sweat when I woke up, so they probably cooked alive my head with microwave oven weapons while I slept. They have to use their junk fallen angel technologies and weapons and higher dimensional spiritual psychic witchcraft powers and vast numbers and Satanist organizations and billions of dollars of budget and the armies of the world and “thorn in the flesh” entities and the devil and hordes of fallen angel devils to attack a single real Christian of our Almighty God YHWH Jesus. It is not fair for them, because they are at a great disadvantage. They probably did not like me exposing yesterday about their throwing of our human children into the humans’ restaurant and supermarket food after they are finished raping and sodomizing and ritually sacrificing and eating them, so I will post the entire video now. They grind up our 800,000 human homo-sapiens specie children who are missing every year (which the mainstream media hides and censors) in the degenerate reprobate “women’s equality witches” Western feminist nation America alone (many more in other Western feminist nations), and throw their human meat inside the restaurant and supermarket and processed meat. You can immediately taste the difference between human meat inside the McDonald’s meat and the regular cow meat. The Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites (descendants of the Genesis 3:15 “seed of the serpent” of Anu of the Anunnaki Draco Prime chimera alien Garden of Eden snake) hate the “seed of the woman” human homo-sapiens specie made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God, although they love to wear cloned hybrid human avatar bodies, and rape and sodomize 800,000 human children every year in America alone. So, they eat the human children in their Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Illuminati NWO New Age Wicca witch Satanist LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiadian nephilim” “multisexual Mantis” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian Watcher fallen angel” spirit cooking rituals, and they throw the leftover human children’s meat in the humans’ food, too. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Illuminati “fake Jew” Draco avatar Amalekite Rabbi Abraham Finkelstein admits children’s flesh thrown into food and they are not Hebrews but they are Draco avatar Satanists in interview by Illuminati white supremacist Pastor James Wickstrom
Since they are insolent enough to attack me with deep sleepiness attacks while I praise our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, so that I have to walk up and down my room and yell out the praise and slap my face, just to keep awake, I will retaliate by exposing more of their secrets. My collar was soaked with sweat when I woke up, so they probably cooked alive my head with microwave oven weapons while I slept. They have to use their junk fallen angel technologies and weapons and higher dimensional spiritual psychic witchcraft powers and vast numbers and Satanist organizations and billions of dollars of budget and the armies of the world and “thorn in the flesh” entities and the devil and hordes of fallen angel devils to attack a single real Christian of our Almighty God YHWH Jesus. It is not fair for them, because they are at a great disadvantage. They probably did not like me exposing yesterday about their throwing of our human children into the humans’ restaurant and supermarket food after they are finished raping and sodomizing and ritually sacrificing and eating them, so I will post the entire video now. They grind up our 800,000 human homo-sapiens specie children who are missing every year (which the mainstream media hides and censors) in the degenerate reprobate “women’s equality witches” Western feminist nation America alone (many more in other Western feminist nations), and throw their human meat inside the restaurant and supermarket and processed meat. You can immediately taste the difference between human meat inside the McDonald’s meat and the regular cow meat. The Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites (descendants of the Genesis 3:15 “seed of the serpent” of Anu of the Anunnaki Draco Prime chimera alien Garden of Eden snake) hate the “seed of the woman” human homo-sapiens specie made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God, although they love to wear cloned hybrid human avatar bodies, and rape and sodomize 800,000 human children every year in America alone. So, they eat the human children in their Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Illuminati NWO New Age Wicca witch Satanist LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiadian nephilim” “multisexual Mantis” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian Watcher fallen angel” spirit cooking rituals, and they throw the leftover human children’s meat in the humans’ food, too. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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