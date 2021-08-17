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Do They Even Read the Medical Papers?? Australia is a Laughing Stock!
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520 views • August 17, 2021
It's become a total joke in Australia lately.
The Highwire that looks at Scientific Studies closely has a laugh at the expense of the NSW Chief Health Officer... lunatic comments.
And if they have any regard for their masks the guy in the background needs to stop fiddling with it because every touch he is contaminating it.
Credit Del Bigtree and The Highwire
www.thehighwire.com
The Highwire that looks at Scientific Studies closely has a laugh at the expense of the NSW Chief Health Officer... lunatic comments.
And if they have any regard for their masks the guy in the background needs to stop fiddling with it because every touch he is contaminating it.
Credit Del Bigtree and The Highwire
www.thehighwire.com
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