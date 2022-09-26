[Streamed live on September 7, 2022] CuttingEdge: Wednesday Night Rip-It W/ Special Guest Jon Pounders

9/7/2022



7pmEST/6CST I am happy to announce CuttingEdge will be right here on our Rumble Channel for the Wednesday Night Rip It.

#TruthRadioShow: http://truthradioshow.com/

#Visual Disturbance: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkk67AxIfnOqn30W9D_f5eg

Your hitting the like Button helps the Midnight Ride over come the You Tube recommendation deck also known as the dreadful AI Algorithm

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

#NYSTV YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV #Midnight Ride Channel : https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide #Pounders Live Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNvQ... #Breaking Babylon Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/BreakingBab... CuttingEdge Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Hc... #RemnantRestoration Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/RemnantRest...

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Checkout FOJCRADIO here: #FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/

#FOJCRadio Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0Rm...

#FOJCRadio Ministry News & More: https://www.fojcradio.com/news/?fbcli...

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Support your local businesses! CE Supports- Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com. Every day hard working people! Baby’s Lives Matter T-Shirts and Mugs: https://nystvwear.com