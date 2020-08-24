What is the Proper Role of Gov't, how does it relate to Water? ("Mission 100 in 30")

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Our rights do NOT come from gov't, they come from God. What are our rights and what is the correct role of gov't in relation to our rights? And how does this all relate to Water?
Go to: http://www.NeverQuitWater.com
Champions Never Quit,
Cheri McGaffin
Timothy McGaffin II
http://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com
http://www.NeverNeverNeverQuit.com
Contact Us: https://www.championsneverquit.com/p/contact.html
#ChampionsNeverQuit #WaterOfChampions #Mission100in30
Watch "The Constitution is the Solution" 6-part video lecture series here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS2zYUkKepAq1KkqO0LkXteCjwaJgT5u6&;fbclid=IwAR0cDn0oijt6Tkj6_9DsG7DCSgcOn-OaYhx8FGvi8OlBeKXFcfl6ZhjN4uo