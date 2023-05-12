AI God cuts Taiwan littering by 73%

RT





God is watching you. And what is he watching you doing? No, not that. He’s watching you littering in Taiwan. Ok, it’s not the real God, he doesn’t live in Taipei, but this is an AI powered hologram that looks like God, designed to take out the garbage that’s taking out the garbage. Any unwitting subject foolish enough to break his commandment of ‘thou shalt put thy trash in yonder garbage truck’ will be subject to a digital smiting, which is mostly him just looking annoyed and shouting a bit.





Now why would God be bothered about such things? Well it turns out that taking out the garbage in Taipei is complete and utter trash. Once a week, you queue for the garbage truck. If you’re late, you have to take the garbage home with you, where it will sit in the corner mocking you and smelling a bit for the next week. Some citizens have decided that a better idea is just to dump it when no one’s looking. Well, now there is someone looking: God. The campaign has been so successful that the test area in Taipei saw littering drop by 73% since implementing God.





