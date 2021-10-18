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STEW PETERS THE JAB IS A PATENTED OBEDIENCE TRAINING TECHNOLOGY - 101521
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170 views • October 18, 2021
This video, thanks to Stew Peters.
Karen Kingston continues to blow HUGE HOLES in the "safe and effective" narrative surrounding the failed "vaccines", which are looking more and more like an intentional global depopulation plan.
Dr. Zelenko Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com
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Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Karen Kingston continues to blow HUGE HOLES in the "safe and effective" narrative surrounding the failed "vaccines", which are looking more and more like an intentional global depopulation plan.
Dr. Zelenko Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
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