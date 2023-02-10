Create New Account
STRANGE HIGH ENERGY WEAPON WITH EARTHQUAKE LIGHTS TAKE OUT THE POWER GRID IN THE USA
688 views
channel image
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
Published 17 hours ago

THIS IS THE VIDEO THAT SHOWED STRANGE LIGHTS IN THE SKY JUST BEFORE IT TOOK OUT ALL THE POWER BOXES ON LAMP POSTS AND SUB STATIONS - THESE SEEM TO BE A HIGH ENERGY PRISOM LASER OR THERMO NUCLEAR IONIZED IMPLOSION DEVICE SEEN AT MOST DISASTER SITES INCLUDING EARTHQUAKES VOLCANOS ,LEBANON FERTILIZER PORT PLANT , GRENFEL TOWER UK ,THE USA POWER GRID, THE NORWEGIAN POWER GRID, GENERALLY CAUSING DEVASTATING FIRES AND TURNING EVERYTHING INTO DUST , THEY ALL SEEM SIMILAR OR RELATED BUT WHO KNOWS? TIME WILL TELL!

lovecommon sensepeaceunityharmonydivine love

