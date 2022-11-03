Project Veritas Catches Democratic Field Organizer Disparaging Latino Voters

Isaac Gudino, Nevada Democrat Party Field Organizer: “Have you ever like, spoken to like, a Hispanic? Because when you do, it makes more sense…That’s everybody’s issue of conflating like, ‘Hispanics only care about immigration. That’s it.’ You ever talk to, like, again…they’re just ‘muy machismo.’ Like, ‘Hey, you know, I don’t like gay people and sh*t.’ It’s just, it’s normal to me. It doesn’t surprise me anymore.”
Source: https://rumble.com/v1rba7y-must-watch-nevada-democrat-staffer-bashes-hispanic-voters-latino-republican.html
