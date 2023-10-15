HOMEMADE MISO SOUP

INGREDIENTS:
2 tablespoons Freeze Dried Organic Yellow Miso Powder
½ cup Freeze-Dried Organic Peas
2 cups filtered water
Some chopped scallions
1 poached egg
1/4 cup firm tofu (cubed)
pinch of pink himalayan salt and organic black pepper
DIRECTIONS:
Bring 2 cups of water to a boil in a small pot.
Add in the tofu and peas. Let it boil for another 3-4 minutes until cooked.
Add miso powder and stir well.
Add poached egg, to taste.
Sprinkle soup with scallion slices, pinch of salt and pepper.
Serve and Enjoy!
Buy lab-verified products now at BrighteonStore.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.