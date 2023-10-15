HOMEMADE MISO SOUP

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoons Freeze Dried Organic Yellow Miso Powder

½ cup Freeze-Dried Organic Peas

2 cups filtered water

Some chopped scallions

1 poached egg

1/4 cup firm tofu (cubed)

pinch of pink himalayan salt and organic black pepper





DIRECTIONS:

Bring 2 cups of water to a boil in a small pot.

Add in the tofu and peas. Let it boil for another 3-4 minutes until cooked.

Add miso powder and stir well.

Add poached egg, to taste.

Sprinkle soup with scallion slices, pinch of salt and pepper.

Serve and Enjoy!





Buy lab-verified products now at BrighteonStore.com



