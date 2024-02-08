Create New Account
Unbelievable! Bioweapon Bake Off
Published 14 hours ago

Researchers and scientists have a Bake Off contestant published in an ACS journal. Sally Newton, an antibiotic researcher and

biochemistry Professor at Kansas State University, has been on the U.S. version of the show. Prof. Newton's most recent paper,

published in Chemical Reviews, looks at the critical role of iron in the ongoing battle between bacterial pathogens and their

human or animal hosts. And earlier in her career, she published in Langmuir on peptide-mediated biomineralization.


