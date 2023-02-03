TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd of 3 hours, Pelosi's pal, and vaccine deaths, Jan 29,

Truth vs. NEW$ 2nd of 3 hours (29 Jan. 2023) with Jim Fetzer, Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and Chris Weinert.

3 months after the event, the San Francisco authorities have been ordered to release the Paul Pelosi video tapes, but there are good reasons to doubt they are authentic.

The offenses were so sordid that they had to be covered up insofar as the expose Paul as a homosexual who was cavorting with a young man, with whom he was engaging in gay sex until they had an argument over drugs (by the reported account of David DePape).

He is shown to be breaking into the home, but no alarms went off. Paul told the desk sergeant that a man was in his home and that his name was "David" and that he was "a friend".

He's holding a drink in his left hand at the door and grappling over a claw hammer with his right when the cops show up (as shown in the video), but there's no damage to his right hand and arm, which (I believe) he injured breaking out the window glass to make it look as though the home had been broken into.

More on the COVID scandal that is being exposed, day after day.

Joseph Mercola explains how three news services provide most of the news published around the world, which allows them to push propaganda and suppress accurate reporting.