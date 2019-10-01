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WHAT I EAT IN A DAY | WEIGHT LOSS MEAL PLAN FOR WOMEN
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257 views • October 01, 2019
Hey guys! Today I'm sharing with you the weight loss meal plan that I used to lose weight (40 Lbs)! I've created this meal plan for women based on what I ate daily to lose weight, and I've specifically used meals and recipes that I think a lot of people will like. These recipes are very simple, quick and easy to make - while still being healthy, filling and well balanced.
This meal plan is based on 1400 calories (for an average woman to lose weight), but you can easily adapt this eating plan to suit your calorie needs - I'll show you at the end of the video how you can easily adapt it between 1200-1600 to 1800 calories to suit your personal calorie needs.
Remember that health should always come first!
I hope you enjoy seeing these easy healthy recipes for weight loss together in this meal plan, and enjoy seeing my new what I eat in a day video!
This meal plan is based on 1400 calories (for an average woman to lose weight), but you can easily adapt this eating plan to suit your calorie needs - I'll show you at the end of the video how you can easily adapt it between 1200-1600 to 1800 calories to suit your personal calorie needs.
Remember that health should always come first!
I hope you enjoy seeing these easy healthy recipes for weight loss together in this meal plan, and enjoy seeing my new what I eat in a day video!
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