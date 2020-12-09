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"I CAN'T KEEP DOING THIS": Doctor Pleads For Government Health Bureaucrats To Reverse Their Recommendations On Drug "Ivermectin"&Make It Available
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329 views • December 09, 2020
Pierre Kory, M.D., Associate Professor of Medicine at St. Luke's Aurora Medical Center, delivers passionate testimony during the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on "Early Outpatient Treatment: An Essential Part of a COVID-19 Solution, Part II."
Ivermectin is effective for COVID-19: meta analysis of 23 studies
https://ivmmeta.com/
Ivermectin is effective for COVID-19: meta analysis of 23 studies
https://ivmmeta.com/
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