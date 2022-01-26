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Bank of Hawaii Discriminates Against Maskless Customers
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21 views • January 26, 2022
Bank of Hawaii in Kaneohe informed Jane Galluzzi that they will be closing her account on January 25, 2022 because recently she was in their branch while not wearing a mask. Jane came to the branch on that day to serve the bank with a cease and desist notice instead. Kimberly Kopetseg and Shawn Richey joined Jane in support of her's and everyone's rights and Kimberly closed her Bank of Hawaii account. Hawaii is one of the few remaining states left with a mask mandate.
@KimberlyKopetseg
Shawn Richey's GoFundMe page:
https://gofund.me/6408da9a
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#BankOfHawaii #Mask #Discrimination
@KimberlyKopetseg
Shawn Richey's GoFundMe page:
https://gofund.me/6408da9a
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#BankOfHawaii #Mask #Discrimination
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