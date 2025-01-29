The defeat of the Swedish CV9040C IFV of the Ukrainian army by strikes from FPV drones on fiber optics, the border of Kursk and Sumy regions near the Ukrainian village of Zhuravka.

A Ukrainian drone attacked a private home in the Belgorod village of Razumnoye (Russia), killing a mother and a two-year-old child , wounding a father and a second child, the governor reported