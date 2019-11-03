BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

3/11/19 #TRASHTALK: AOC, GND & BIG TECH LIES #OURTIMEISRUNNINGOUT
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1268 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • January 01, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
3/11/19: At South by Southwest, AO Cortez calls America garbage and lies about the Rule of Law in our Republic. Meanwhile, big tech destroys the innocence of youth, weaponizes children and entrains adults into complacence, exhibitionism and voyeurism.

Tucker Carlson defends himself:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rJwDpbV7_6M

AOC claims USA is 10% above garbage:
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6012209649001/#sp=show-clips

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6791039/Ocasio-Cortez-dominates-SXSW-conference-talk-protests-minorities-treated-like-garbage.html

Please watch this incredible documentary by Richard Grannon on the harms of social media and big tech to our psyches and our children's lives:
https://www.youtube.com/user/SPARTANLIFECOACH

Children are being entrained worldwide by the globalist entrainment system to skip school this month (MARCH 15) to protest and promote "Climate Justice":

https://www.indiatimes.com/trending/children-from-30-countries-will-skip-school-to-protest-climate-change-inaction-on-march-15_-363256.html

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/education/school-climate-protests-thousands-of-children-to-skip-class-on-friday-1.3815139

https://www.radionz.co.nz/news/world/382649/thousands-of-uk-school-children-protest-over-climate-change

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/greta-thunberg-alexandria-villasenor-teens-leading-global-movement-ditch-school-fight-climate-change/

http://static7.businessinsider.com/r-australian-kids-walk-out-of-school-to-protest-climate-inaction-2018-11

To learn the United States Constitution and Common Law:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org

Thank you so much for supporting YAFTV! Please support the 6pm prayer wave! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!

If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:

PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)


CRYPTO donations:

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Keywords
healthnewshumanitypolticstetrogen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Prepping with foldable solar panels: The emergency power source that keeps you connected when SHTF

Prepping with foldable solar panels: The emergency power source that keeps you connected when SHTF

HRS Editors
The sleeping sanctuary: Why your choice of sleeping bag matters for camping or prepping

The sleeping sanctuary: Why your choice of sleeping bag matters for camping or prepping

HRS Editors
Suspicious powder packages target lawmakers across party lines ahead of elections

Suspicious powder packages target lawmakers across party lines ahead of elections

Belle Carter
The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

Mike Adams
Disaster Preparedness: How to Survive For Two Weeks in an Emergency

Disaster Preparedness: How to Survive For Two Weeks in an Emergency

Iva Greene
The Civilizational Rug Pull: Why the Pillars of Our World Are Being Taken Down on Purpose

The Civilizational Rug Pull: Why the Pillars of Our World Are Being Taken Down on Purpose

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy