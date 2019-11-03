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3/11/19 #TRASHTALK: AOC, GND & BIG TECH LIES #OURTIMEISRUNNINGOUT
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2 views • January 01, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
3/11/19: At South by Southwest, AO Cortez calls America garbage and lies about the Rule of Law in our Republic. Meanwhile, big tech destroys the innocence of youth, weaponizes children and entrains adults into complacence, exhibitionism and voyeurism.
Tucker Carlson defends himself:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rJwDpbV7_6M
AOC claims USA is 10% above garbage:
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6012209649001/#sp=show-clips
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6791039/Ocasio-Cortez-dominates-SXSW-conference-talk-protests-minorities-treated-like-garbage.html
Please watch this incredible documentary by Richard Grannon on the harms of social media and big tech to our psyches and our children's lives:
https://www.youtube.com/user/SPARTANLIFECOACH
Children are being entrained worldwide by the globalist entrainment system to skip school this month (MARCH 15) to protest and promote "Climate Justice":
https://www.indiatimes.com/trending/children-from-30-countries-will-skip-school-to-protest-climate-change-inaction-on-march-15_-363256.html
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/education/school-climate-protests-thousands-of-children-to-skip-class-on-friday-1.3815139
https://www.radionz.co.nz/news/world/382649/thousands-of-uk-school-children-protest-over-climate-change
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/greta-thunberg-alexandria-villasenor-teens-leading-global-movement-ditch-school-fight-climate-change/
http://static7.businessinsider.com/r-australian-kids-walk-out-of-school-to-protest-climate-inaction-2018-11
To learn the United States Constitution and Common Law:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Thank you so much for supporting YAFTV! Please support the 6pm prayer wave! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
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Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
3/11/19: At South by Southwest, AO Cortez calls America garbage and lies about the Rule of Law in our Republic. Meanwhile, big tech destroys the innocence of youth, weaponizes children and entrains adults into complacence, exhibitionism and voyeurism.
Tucker Carlson defends himself:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rJwDpbV7_6M
AOC claims USA is 10% above garbage:
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6012209649001/#sp=show-clips
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6791039/Ocasio-Cortez-dominates-SXSW-conference-talk-protests-minorities-treated-like-garbage.html
Please watch this incredible documentary by Richard Grannon on the harms of social media and big tech to our psyches and our children's lives:
https://www.youtube.com/user/SPARTANLIFECOACH
Children are being entrained worldwide by the globalist entrainment system to skip school this month (MARCH 15) to protest and promote "Climate Justice":
https://www.indiatimes.com/trending/children-from-30-countries-will-skip-school-to-protest-climate-change-inaction-on-march-15_-363256.html
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/education/school-climate-protests-thousands-of-children-to-skip-class-on-friday-1.3815139
https://www.radionz.co.nz/news/world/382649/thousands-of-uk-school-children-protest-over-climate-change
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/greta-thunberg-alexandria-villasenor-teens-leading-global-movement-ditch-school-fight-climate-change/
http://static7.businessinsider.com/r-australian-kids-walk-out-of-school-to-protest-climate-inaction-2018-11
To learn the United States Constitution and Common Law:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Thank you so much for supporting YAFTV! Please support the 6pm prayer wave! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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