X22 REPORT - The Initial Wave will be Fast & Meaningful, Signal Sent to [DS] & You’ll See the Tide Turn

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The [DS] narrative is falling apart. The pandemic is coming to an end, world leaders are now admitting this and the [DS] is now backtracking trying to cover their tracks, this is failing, everything they did had nothing to do with science, especially Fauci's recommendations. Everything is now prepped, the patriots will begin the offensive, the initial wave will fast and meaningful, the [DS] will receive the message and the the people will begin to see the tide turn.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.